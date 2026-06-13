Alchemy Art Center announces 25th Annual San Juan Island Lavender Festival

Submitted by the Alchemy Art Center.

The San Juan Island Lavender Festival returns July 18 and 19 to Alchemy Art Center’s Field Campus on San Juan Island (formerly Pelindaba Lavender Farm). This year’s milestone weekend will feature a free Saturday evening concert by Bay Area musician La Doña, presented by Island Verse Literary Collective.

Now in its 25th year, the San Juan Island Lavender Festival is one of the island’s signature summer gatherings: two days of art, music, food and community set in our blooming lavender fields. Expect artisan vendors, live improv theater and circus performances, lavender harvesting and crafts, massages in the fields, a petting zoo, free interactive and collaborative art activities, local food, ice cream and drinks, and family-friendly programming throughout the weekend. Alchemy will offer artcenter tours as well as festival weekend discounts on lavender products in the Alchemy Store.

La Doña comes to San Juan Island through Island Verse Literary Collective, which brings literary and cultural programming to the islands with an emphasis on diverse artistic voices. A San Francisco-based solo artist, educator and activist, she builds her sound from ancestral Latinx musical traditions and pulls freely from hip-hop, jazz, reggaeton and cumbia. La Doña has earned national recognition for delivering genre-defying compositions and powerful live performances.

What to expect:

• Live music and performances throughout the weekend.

• 30-plus local artists, makers and vendors.

• Hands-on art activities and workshops.

• Lavender harvesting and handcrafted lavender products.

• Local food vendors, ice cream, espresso, cocktails, beer and wine.

• Family-friendly activities, petting zoo and roaming performers.

• Saturday evening sunset festivities in the fields.

• Admission is free and open to the public.

25th Annual Lavender Festival, July 18-19

Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Sunday, July 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alchemy Art Center Field Campus | 45 Hawthorne Lane, Friday Harbor, WA

Vendor applications, volunteer opportunities and festival updates: alchemyartcenter.com/events/2026-lavender-festival.