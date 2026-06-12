Nancy Spaulding’s children’s book ‘Angus and Anna’s Unexpected Adventure’ featured in Author Talks

Submitted by Griffin Bay Bookstore.

On Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m., Griffin Bay Bookstore presents San Juan Island’s own artist and author Nancy Spaulding and her new children’s storybook, “Angus and Anna’s Unexpected Adventure,” in the Griffin Bay Bookstore Cafe.

Bring the kids, bring the grandkids, bring your neighbor’s kids. Spaulding will talk about the art in her book and about writing a children’s story. Marty Robinson from the San Juan Island Library will share the story aloud.

Spaulding is the author of the memoir “Home in an Island Garden: In Pursuit of an Artful Life.” Her pastel artwork is seen widely on San Juan Island and has been featured on book covers, magazines and her line of greeting cards.

Spaulding will also be available to answer questions and sign copies, which will be for sale at Griffin Bay Bookstore. Griffin Bay Bookstore, located at 155 Spring St., Friday Harbor, WA, is an independent bookstore. When you shop locally and support your independent bookstore, you nurture your own community.