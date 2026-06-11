GoFundMe for island family

Submitted by friends and family members.

The Friday Harbor community is coming together to support the family of Vinny Huerta, a local musician who died recently. Kaya Silkiss-Hero started a GoFundMe and a MealTrain to help the Huerta family as they grieve.

“A beloved local young man whose kindness, talent, and spirit touched so many lives,” Kaya wrote on GoFundMe. “As a family friend, I have seen firsthand how much Vinny meant to everyone around him. His loss is deeply felt across our community, and we are coming together to support his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The GoFundMe will help cover funeral expenses and support local prevention efforts, healthcare workers, and first responders.

“This is bigger than one family or one island. We need stronger preventative support,” Silkiss-Hero wrote.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-vinnys-family-community for information on the GoFundMe or https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/meeenk for information on the Meal Train.