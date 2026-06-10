Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. Loving Day takes place on June 14. What other holiday is commemorated on June 14?

a) Father’s Day.

b) Flag Day.

c) World Refugee Day.

2. What does Loving Day commemorate?

a) The Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage.

b) The love we miss when dear ones lose their lives.

c) The biblical rule stating one should love one’s brother.

3. When did same-sex marriage become legal nationwide in the United States?

a) June 26, 2020.

b) June 26, 2015.

c) June 26, 2005.

Last week’s answers:

Which president designated June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month? Answer: Bill Clinton.

Which president changed the name to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month? Answer: Barack Obama.

Which president designated the Stonewall National Monument to honor the LGBT equality movement? Answer: Barack Obama.