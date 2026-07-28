Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. Who wrote, “Under our present denomination of British subjects, we can neither be received nor heard abroad; the custom of all Courts is against us, and will be so, until by an independence we take rank with other nations.”

a) Thomas Jefferson.

b) Thomas Paine.

c) Benjamín Franklin.

2. Which country modeled its Declaration of the Rights of Man on the Declaration of Independence?

a) France.

b) Netherlands.

c) Germany.

3. Two amendments to the Constitution were ratified in the month of July, bringing the United States closer to the promises of the Declaration of Independence. Which two were ratified in July?

a) 26th Amendment, which protects the right to vote for those 18 and older.

b) 14th Amendment, which strengthened due process and established birthright citizenship.

c) 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.

Last week’s answers:

1. Who did the signers of the Declaration of Independence blame for undermining the rights of the colonies? Answer: King George III.

2. Which Colony had the largest delegation to the Second Continental Congress? Answer: Pennsylvania.

3. Which wife of a delegate told her husband to “remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands.” Answer: Abigail Adams.