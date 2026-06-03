Shared roads, shared responsibility

By Savannah Waugh

Journal intern

Everyone knows that biking is one of the most popular ways to get around the islands, especially in summer! Riding a bike is a convenient and enjoyable way to explore all of the islands. Cyclists can move at a slower pace, allowing them to take in the scenic views, visit local businesses and enjoy the outdoors. The island’s natural beauty and picturesque routes have helped to make cycling a popular form of both recreation and transportation in our community. However, with increased bike traffic comes a greater need for awareness of bike safety, not only for drivers but also for bikers and pedestrians alike. The other week, a resident of San Juan Island was nearly hit by a biker riding on the sidewalk. Interactions like that really show how the heightened bike traffic impacts locals’ daily lives. Unlike many urban areas, the San Juans have lots of small winding roads with blind turns, most of which lack a sidewalk or any substantial bike lane. The unique road system within the San Juan Islands presents many challenges that cyclists and drivers may not encounter in other communities. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians frequently need to share the same space on the road. During the summer months, these challenges are often amplified by tourism and more ferry traffic. These conditions make awareness and caution extra important for everyone on the roads.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff, Eric Peter, bike safety depends on both cyclists and drivers remaining aware of each other on the roads. He encourages cyclists to wear reflective clothing and use front and rear lights on their bikes when visibility is low and to stay alert when approaching blind corners. Peter also noted that drivers should take their time, be vigilant when passing cyclists and give them adequate space whenever possible. Peter discussed recent legislation that allows cyclists to treat stop signs differently from drivers. While riders are no longer required to come to a full stop, they must still yield to the right of way and ensure that intersections are clear before proceeding. Peter stressed that cyclists should slow down and be prepared to stop if necessary, particularly in areas where unexpected traffic could be present. Overall, the sheriff stresses that safe interactions on island roads come down to awareness, patience and predictable behavior from everyone involved. Whether traveling by bicycle, vehicle or on foot, road users share the responsibility of looking out for one another and helping prevent accidents before they occur.

While safe riding habits are super important, proper safety equipment also plays a major role in preventing injuries. To promote helmet use throughout the islands, local emergency responders are offering a free helmet program for community members and visitors alike. The program helps remove financial barriers to safety gear by providing helmets at no cost and ensuring that riders get the correct size and fit. Organizers hope that making helmets more accessible will encourage more cyclists, skateboarders and other riders to use protective gear frequently and correctly. For families with growing children, visitors who may not have brought a helmet with them or anyone else with improper gear, the program provides an easy way to prioritize safety before heading out on local roads and trails. To schedule a fitting, visit the San Juan Island EMS website for easy directions!

As summer approaches and island roads become busier, community members hope that increased awareness will help prevent cyclists, pedestrians and drivers from becoming seriously hurt. Whether commuting, exercising or simply exploring the island, cyclists are an important part of the local transportation landscape and community here in the islands. Through a combination of responsible riding habits, patient driving and accessible safety resources, such as the free helmet program, residents and visitors can work together to keep the island roads safe for everyone this summer.