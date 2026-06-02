Tennis doubles team made it to state

Wolverine tennis doubles players Norah and Hazel Leighton made it to the state championship in Yakima, Washington, over Memorial Day Weekend. The sisters, according to a clearly proud coach, Kevin Cullen, did an incredible job.

“It was a random draw for seating, and their first game was up against a team that would become the 2nd-place state winner,” Cullen told the Journal, adding that the sister duo works really well together, and it has been fun seeing them play and grow.

While this was their first time at state, last year they made it to district and were just shy of moving on to state.

Norah is a senior this year, so this was her last season on the Wolverines tennis team. Hazel is a sophomore, so fans should be seeing her around for a couple more years.

Next year, Hazel would not be the only strong returning player, according to Cullen; there are a number of tennis stars who could be back in 2027. Cullen said he is also excited to see how well the new athletes are picking up the game and honing their skill set.

“There are not that many tennis teams in our league, so it should be another strong team next year,” Cullen said. “It was a good team, and it’s always a good time.”