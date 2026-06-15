Fire Commissioners’ meeting held June 16

Submitted by the San Juan County Fire Protection District #3

A special meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 2 p.m. at 1011 Mullis Street, Friday Harbor, Washington.

The agenda is as follows:

Call to Order

Executive Session: Pursuant to RCW 42.30.110(1)(g) to review the performance of a public employee.

The Board will meet in executive session for no longer than 60 minutes (2 p.m. – 3 p.m.) to perform an annual employee evaluation. Participants will include the Board of Fire Commissioners. No extension is required. No action will be taken on this date. The regular meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners will open at 3 p.m.

Adjourn

A regular commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 3 p.m. at 1011 Mullis Street, Friday Harbor, Washington.

Contact staff for remote access information. Meetings are not typically recorded.