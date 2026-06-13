SJC Health & Community Services announces staffing reduction due to state grant funding cut

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Health & Community Services is announcing a reduction in staffing as a result of a cut in state grant funding that supports foundational public health services. Impacted staff were notified earlier this week that their employment with us will be ending on June 30.

The state grant is one that is primarily used to support staff salaries at HCS. After careful review of available funding and budget projections, the department had to eliminate three positions to address the shortfall: an emergency preparedness coordinator, a social worker and a financial position.

These decisions were made only after extensive consideration and were not taken lightly. The layoffs are in no way a reflection of the dedication, professionalism or value of the employees affected, nor do they diminish the importance of the programs and services they supported. The department remains deeply grateful for their contributions to the health and well-being of our community.

“Public health agencies across the state are being impacted by this grant cut,” said Director Mark Tompkins. “While these staffing reductions are necessary to maintain fiscal responsibility, they are difficult decisions that impact both our organization and the individuals who have served our community.”

The department will continue to evaluate operations and prioritize essential public health services while working to minimize impacts on islanders.

The department also wishes to clarify that these staffing reductions are unrelated to the County’s current budget discussions. The reductions are solely the result of a state grant funding cut and were necessary to address that specific funding gap. Separate conversations regarding the County budget are currently underway as a part of the regular budget planning process with County Council and remain ongoing.