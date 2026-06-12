SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

June 3

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the citizen was a victim of fraud; however, they did not incur a financial loss. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took a report of fraud. It was reported that a fraudulent account was made in the reporting party’s name, and the reporting party’s debit card was also used. A report was completed.

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of a juvenile problem. The people involved were talked to, and this incident was documented.

June 4

• A Lopez deputy completed a brief report documenting reported conflicts between boaters moored in Fisherman Bay.

• San Juan County deputies responded to a traffic collision in the Town of Friday Harbor. A vehicle crashed into a building, resulting in property damage and no injuries. The driver displayed no signs of intoxication. Deputies generated a collision report.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen needing assistance in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that the victim experienced a road rage event and wanted to report the incident. The incident was documented.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 44 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone. The driver then accelerated before the deputy caught up and stopped the vehicle. The driver was issued infractions for speed, no valid license with ID and failing to register the vehicle in Washington.

June 5

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a harassment incident in the Beach Haven area. The deputy learned that the reporting party only wanted the incident documented. The incident was documented.

• A Lopez deputy investigated an alleged school bus stop sign violation. The involved parties perceived the incident differently. A report was completed. No infraction was issued.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a domestic dispute in the Deer Harbor area. All involved parties were contacted, and an individual was arrested for three counts of assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence.

June 6

• A Lopez resident was reported as a missing person. Emergency medical services staff located the person a significant distance from their home, in good condition.

• A driver was stopped for expired tabs from last year. The driver, who was a Washington resident, registered their vehicle in another state and did not have proof of insurance. The driver was issued an infraction for all of the above-mentioned.

• A Lopez driver was issued an infraction for speed, 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver had received warnings in the weeks prior.

June 7

• A Lopez deputy responded to a report of persons rescued from a sinking vessel. Two recreational shrimp harvesters were rescued by good Samaritans after their vessel took on water and sank. Both individuals were treated by Lopez Fire and EMS and were cold but unharmed.

• Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Orcas Road. The driver was contacted and arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

June 8

• A Lopez resident reported damage to their vehicle while parked in the elementary school lot on June 4.

June 9

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of a domestic incident. A person was arrested for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, and was booked into jail.