Port of Friday Harbor invites community to June 4 open house

Submitted by The Port of Friday Harbor.

The Port of Friday Harbor invites the community to a public open house on Thursday, June 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Mullis Community Senior Center (589 Nash St., Friday Harbor, WA 98250) to learn more about the future of the historic Jackson Beach Cannery property and share input on the next phase of planning. The event will give community members an opportunity to review planning information, ask questions and help shape long-term ideas for one of Friday Harbor’s most significant waterfront sites.

The open house builds on the Port’s 2025 acquisition of the historic JJ Theodore Cannery and the surrounding 2.12-acre parcel on Griffin Bay at the western edge of Jackson Beach. Once a major seasonal employer for islanders, the Cannery remains a landmark with deep economic and environmental significance for the community. As the Port begins a planning process that will take time and public participation, the Port Commission has identified three core objectives for the property: create year-round living wage jobs, provide public access to the waterfront and protect and restore the environment.

As part of the evening program, local historian Boyd Pratt will give a brief presentation at 6 p.m. on the Cannery’s history and evolution. His remarks will provide historical context for the community conversation and will be followed by time for audience questions in an informal, community-focused setting.

In addition to Cannery planning materials, the open house will also feature all seven proposals submitted in response to the Port’s public art request. Each concept will be displayed on poster boards for public review, giving attendees a chance to consider a range of creative approaches for a permanent exterior art installation at the Friday Harbor Marina office.

Community members attending the event will be invited to share feedback on both the Cannery planning effort and the public art proposals. The Port Commission will review that public input as part of its decision-making process as it explores the feasibility of ideas for the Cannery property and considers the responses to the public art request for proposal. No decisions will be made at the open house.

The Port encourages residents, artists, neighbors and interested community members to attend and participate. In addition to the open house, the Port is accepting written comments on the future of the Cannery property. Because of the current zoning, the property is not yet open to the public, making this planning process and community feedback especially important as future options are evaluated.

For more information about the Jackson Beach Cannery planning effort or how to submit comments, community members can visit the Port of Friday Harbor website at www.portfridayharbor.org.