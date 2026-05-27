Home Trust welcomes new director

Submitted by the San Juan Island Community Home Trust.

We are thrilled to announce that after a thoughtful and thorough search process, the Home Trust has appointed Jess Blanch as our next executive director, effective June 15.

Blanch brings more than 20 years of experience in architecture, affordable housing and community development, with a proven track record of leading teams through growth, innovation and meaningful community impact. Most recently, she served as associate director of programs at Enterprise Community Partners, where she oversaw a cross-functional team to facilitate creation of over 11,000 affordable homes, 100 early-learning classrooms and 40 community facilities; secured and managed $4 million-plus annual budgets utilizing multiple public and private funding sources; advised elected leaders, public agencies and nonprofits on housing, planning and design issues; built capacity of community-based organizations through grants, technical assistance and training; and strategized and advocated for policy and systems change to create more resilient, equitable communities.

Blanch was selected not only for her exceptional experience, leadership skills and vision, but also for a deep alignment with our mission, values and commitment to creating forever affordable housing here on San Juan Island.

“I am honored to join the San Juan Community Home Trust at such a critical time. I look forward to learning from the team, connecting with our partners and supporters, and building on the incredible foundation that’s already in place. My partner Michael and I (and our pup Hazel!) cannot wait to make the Island our home and start building community here,” Blanch said.

We also want to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Paul Fischburg, who has served as our interim executive director through the transition and will move back into the role of board chair once Blanch is aboard. Fischburg leveraged his skills and experience as a community development professional through this critical time, ensuring the ongoing trust of our partners and the continuity of our projects and programs.

Please join us in warmly welcoming Blanch to the Home Trust and to our broader San Juan Island community. We are excited for what lies ahead under her leadership.