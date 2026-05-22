SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

May 13

• A Lopez deputy responded to a drug call. A small bag of methamphetamine was found in the parking lot outside of a Lopez business. It is unknown who dropped the bag.

• A Friday Harbor resident reported being a victim of a phone scam involving Banner Bank. She reported losing approximately $3,800 via Cash App.

• A deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident at a local business in Eastsound. Both drivers were contacted, and a report was generated.

• Deputies on Orcas Island encountered an individual with an active Department of Corrections warrant. The individual was arrested, and a report was generated.

May 14

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a trespassing incident at a business in the Eastsound area. The subject was trespassed from the business and promised to adhere to the provisions of the trespass letter. The incident was documented.

• Deputies on Lopez Island responded to assist with a medical call that evolved into CPR in progress. Unfortunately, the individual died. A report was completed.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for expired registration from 2024. The driver was issued an infraction for expired registration for over two months.

May 15

• The Lopez Community Center reported property damage and littering related to the skate park.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the owner had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a citation for driving while license suspended in the third degree, and an infraction was issued for no insurance.

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a report of an accident involving a tractor in the Deer Harbor area. The driver was seen by emergency medical services and had no reportable injuries. The tractor and its load were safely removed from the roadway.

May 16

• A deputy on Orcas Island was assigned an assault case. The investigation revealed there was a domestic relationship between the involved parties. One of the involved was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a citation for driving while license suspended in the third degree.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a found wallet. The owner had a Texas driver’s license and was unable to be located. The wallet was entered into evidence.

May 17

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a theft incident near West Sound. The deputy learned that in the early hours of the morning, an unidentified truck with two occupants stole services from an establishment. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

• A deputy on San Juan Island located an individual with an active warrant for her arrest. The female was taken into custody and booked into the San Juan County Jail. A report was completed.

May 18

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to a civil call. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a person possibly suffering from a mental health crisis. The subject was arrested on charges stemming from an unrelated theft case.

• A deputy on Orcas took a report of an altercation at the ferry landing.

• A deputy on San Juan Island received a report of found property. The item found was a credit card. The deputy was unable to locate the owner of the card. The card was booked into evidence as found property.

• Deputies on San Juan Island received a report of a missing person. The individual was located as safe, evaluated by EMS and was released to the care of a family member. A report was completed.

• A Lopez man passed away. An investigation was completed.

May 19

• A Friday Harbor man was arrested for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. He was transported to jail and booked, pending a hearing with a judge.