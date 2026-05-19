Outdoor burning prohibited within town limits

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor

Outdoor burning is prohibited year-round within Friday Harbor town limits per state law, with the exception of recreational fires within approved containers. This prohibition includes the burning of leaves, clippings, prunings, and other land-clearing or gardening refuse. Outside of town, contact San Juan County for burn regulations and permits.

Friday Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 9.16 defines a recreational fire and addresses current regulations and allowable activities. Commercial and residential burning of any of the following within town is always prohibited: garbage, dead animals, asphalt, petroleum products, paint, rubber products, plastics, paper (other than what is necessary to start a recreational fire), cardboard, treated wood, construction/demolition debris, metal, or any substance (other than clean wood) that normally releases toxic emissions, dense smoke, or obnoxious odors when burned, or any other material prohibited under WAC 173-425-050

“The Town appreciates and depends on the cooperation of residents and visitors to keep our air clean and our community protected from fire,” said Town Fire Marshal Ryan Ericson. For more information on town fire regulations, contact the Town at 360-378-2810.