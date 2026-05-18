LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its membership.

SJI Fire District #3 commissioners’ regular meeting of April 21

Chief Noel Monin brought the commissioners up to date on the expired agreement between the Fire District and the Community Planning Department. The chief has been asking for a new concurrent agreement. Under the old agreement, the County was supposed to pay for the Fire Department’s response to burn complaints and to pay the Fire Department 25% of revenues from the burn permits. The County has not provided data on how many permits are issued and has not reimbursed the district for several years. Commissioners approved the request to seek legal help and to pen a letter to the County Council for a solution.

The Fire District has 16 surplus air storage cylinders. Wildfire Ready Neighbors Grant funds are available for Firewise assessments. Seasonal/temporary wildland fire fighter jobs are posted. The District is talking with Camp Nor’Wester regarding long-term garage space for their equipment. The Stuart Island community is invited to a presentation of a design for the future Stuart West Station. It will also be on Zoom for Stuart residents unable to attend in person.

San Juan County Council, April 21

The San Juan County Council approved $151,000 in rental subsidies from the County’s Affordable Housing Fund to 27 elderly or disabled tenants, most with incomes of less than $23,000 per year.

The Council approved increases in some fees for county parks and the County Fair and fairgrounds. During public access time, one resident said ferries are continuing to break down, and that ferry service is at risk of disruption, especially on the interisland route.

The Council awarded Cultural Access Grants of $384,000 to 19 local organizations to advance or preserve arts, culture, heritage or science with public programs. These grants are paid from a 2024 ordinance adopting a one-tenth of 1% county sales tax.

From a list prepared by Council member Jane Fuller, the Council discussed ferry issues in light of even more recent service disruptions. Since each disrupted sailing can destroy a full day or more for county residents, the Ferry Advisory Committee, which includes Council member Kari McVeigh, will look into properly tracking the frequency, nature and impact of service disruptions over the next month. Accurate incident reporting could also help inform residents how to better anticipate and prepare for future Washington State Ferries breakdowns. A recent crash in the reservation system caused regular commercial carriers to reschedule routes. Additional impediments to smooth operations included outdated priority boarding regulations and the complexity of mosquito fleet regulations.

The Council set a public hearing for May 26 at 9:15 a.m. to consider a resolution regarding surplus gravel on Waldron Island. The Council discussed how to establish housing priorities, including facilitating the construction of tiny homes, the adoption of other affordable housing solutions and revision of the land use tables.

The Council appointed or reappointed members to the Housing Advisory Committee, Civil Service Board, Climate and Sustainability Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, Lopez Village Planning Review Committee, the Northwest Workforce Council Board and the Human Services Advisory Board.

Public Hospital District #1 regular board meeting of April 22

Karl Eastlund, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, was present on Zoom. Planned Parenthood has 14 sites across Washington. The organization has a special focus on rural communities. Planned Parenthood provides cancer screenings, wellness checks, birth control and referrals as needed. There is a new provider in the county who will be available for more clinic time in Friday Harbor and the other islands.

Board Chair Lisa Lindstrum noted that the District provides some funding to Planned Parenthood as required by state law. Commissioner Rick Frazer gave a financial report; the cash position is better this year than last year. Commissioner Gail Leschine-Seitz reported that the Family Resource Center has acquired a property on Price Street, which will provide them more space for services.

Superintendent Nathan Butler reported that the District is doing well with its five-to-10 year plans. Chief TJ Bishop reported on his new role as interim chief for EMS. Evan Perrollaz reported that Village at the Harbor is doing well with recent new residents, hospice training and skills classes for staff. Also, the Village at the Harbor is funded for an increase in electric vehicle parking chargers.

Commissioners discussed how Village at Home is addressing the increased need in the community for in-home services.

The commissioners passed a motion to authorize new credit card accounts. They also authorized the purchase of an ambulance, not to exceed $500,000.

Friday Harbor Port Commission regular meeting of April 24

Jim McLuen, a local metal artist, gave a presentation to the Commission in response to the RFP for artwork to be located on the outside wall of the showers in the marina. He outlined his proposal for a metal sculpture, and he drew attention to his work at the Roche Harbor Sculpture Park, amongst other installations. His work will be evaluated with all of the other submissions.

Sail Electric Inc. has been awarded the AIP Project for Airfield Lighting and Signage Replacement. After extensive due diligence from the Port, they were awarded the contract based on the lowest bid and have had extensive experience finishing similar projects.

The Commission discussed the Cannery Property Community Open House and reviewed the draft plan for the open house. This strategic planning event will include the opportunity for ideas to be presented, voted on and, following community input, each project will have consideration given to feasibility and costs. A broad collection of ideas has been compiled for review. All feedback will be included for community consideration.

Reports and updates from the meeting will be posted for the public on the port website. The executive director gave his report on two grants that are currently in progress. The Port may receive follow-on funding from the PFAP grant, which would increase its total value to $1 million. Additionally, an application has been submitted for a MARAD grant to replace the breakwater and to protect the barge landing and working waterfront areas. This grant would cover about 80% of the breakwater replacement cost. The current breakwater is inadequate and needs to be larger and farther out to provide the necessary protection.

The Port has also applied for a federal EDA grant focusing on job creation and port infrastructure development. Other current Port projects that are underway or near completion include the replacement tanks for the airport fuel system and the upper marina parking lot solar canopy. It was reported that marina reservations have been very strong this year and are expected to surpass last year’s numbers.

SJI School Board regular meeting of April 29

The superintendent and board noted that Professional Educators Appreciation Week is coming May 4-9. Many thanks to our teachers and staff.

Andrew Anderson discussed the work of three students over the past year. The two students presenting with Anderson were Phaedra Tucker-Belt and Kristina Girvan. Kira Clark was the third person in the presentation via video. Clark’s portfolio was chosen to be a part of the 2025 AP Art and Design Digital Exhibition, which showcases 51 high school artists from 27 states and five countries. She was selected from more than 82,000 portfolios. Girvan created the 12 Days of Christmas, which was displayed at the Sculpture Park in December. Tucker-Belt’s work was also displayed at the meeting.

Superintendent Fred Woods reported that the contract for siding on the middle school building was approved, and work will be done this summer. He also noted that hiring for the next school year has been completed, including the replacement for Jose Domenech, director of finance, who will retire at the end of the school year. Emily Blake will be joining the school from a private business where she has been the CFO.

Kevin Cooper presented an SJISD Technology review for the board. Board members asked various questions about computers and software availability and protections for school data. Dr. Becky Bell provided presentations on three different topics: the State Special Education activity, Work Force Mental Health evaluation and, after discussion, approval of the Highly Capable Program annual report. Board members asked several specific questions that Bell answered fully, and the plan was approved.

Requisitions for a facilities building at the high school and the middle school siding replacement were submitted and approved.

Woods discussed an agreement with the county to relocate all buses to the County Public Works facility on Beaverton Valley Road, effective at the start of the 2026-2027 school year. This allows more space for outdoor activities at the STEAM building.

Director Jose Domenech reported on enrollment and budget through March, and both are expected to be on or above plan. He also presented the preliminary 2026-2027 budget for initial discussion with the board.

San Juan County Council regular meeting of May 12

The San Juan County Council met on Lopez Island at 10:30 a.m. The Council approved a letter commending Transport Canada for its consideration of proposed regulations that could increase marine emergency services in the Salish Sea.

For about an hour at Public Access Time, residents spoke critically of the County’s proposed Odlin Park Facility development. In addition, a commenter was critical of ferry service, and several others supported a draft ordinance aimed at protecting wildlife.

Brandon Andrews, the director of the Parks and Fair Department, updated the Council on the Odlin Park Facility. Andrews acknowledged responsibility for the County’s public engagement to date, evaluated an alternative plan proposed by residents and presented a modified plan he thought would save trees and soften the building design while maintaining functionality. Council members Fuller and McVeigh supported consulting further with the community before moving forward. Council chair Justin Paulsen commended the community for organizing. The Parks department will consult further with the community before moving forward.

The San Juan County Council heard a first-quarter financial review from Dr. Molly Foote, budget analyst. The update addressed three proposed ordinances amending the 2026 budget for beginning cash balances, emergency appropriations and supplemental appropriations. The public hearing will be on May 26 at 9:15 a.m.

Aiming to help provide qualified members of underserved county populations equal opportunities to gain and retain employment with the County in their fields, the Council adopted a draft Equal Employment Opportunity Plan Update presented by Matthew Bullock, the director of human resources and risk management.

The Council reviewed with Tillery Williams, deputy County manager, a draft Wildlife Protection Ordinance which aims to protect wildlife, educate the community and prohibit public feeding, getting too close or taking harassing photos of foxes, deer, raccoons or otters. The Council set a public hearing for June 9 at 9:15 a.m.