San Juan Community Theatre presents ‘Victims of Love – A Tribute to the Eagles’

Submitted by the San Juan Community Theatre

Revisiting the popular hits from the legendary band, “Victims of Love: A Tribute to the Eagles,” is a high-energy, electrifying experience from start to finish. From the intricate guitar work and 5-part harmonies…they stay true to the Eagles rendition of the songs, reflecting a mix of electric rock and contemporary country!

Layers of voices, guitar and percussion sounds are recreated to the delight of audiences who cannot resist singing along to their favorite Eagles songs!

Don’t miss your chance to see Victims of Love – A Tribute to the Eagles live at San Juan Community Theatre on Saturday June, 6 at 7:30 p.m.! Tickets are $37 for Adults, $20 for Students, and $5 for Student Rush tickets.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.sjctheatre.org, or at our Box Office (360-378- 3210), open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.