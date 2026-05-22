Hospital District board meeting scheduled for May 27

A regular board meeting of the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, at 4 p.m. Documents for the meeting can be found on the website at Meetings 2026 as they become available.

The meeting will be held in person at the PHD administrative offices: 535 Market Street, Suite E, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

There will also be an online and remote component using the Teams platform.

To join the meeting remotely:

Call 509-473-0276 and enter 932 266 638# or

Join the meeting on the computer or mobile device using the Teams mobile app – Click here to join the meeting. When joining using Teams, please mute the microphone and video unless addressing the Commissioners during Audience Participation.

Please note that the agenda can be changed up to 24 hours before the meeting. Any changes will be posted to the website.

Consent Agenda

• May 27, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Agenda

• April 22, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Minutes

• Village at the Harbor / SJCPHD #1 Warrant and Payroll Approval (April 2026)

• San Juan Island EMS Warrant and Payroll Approval (April 2026)

Audience participation (20-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Staff reports

• Superintendent’s Report

Unfinished business

• Committee Reports

New business

• Update – Superintendent Job Description

Audience participation (15-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Commissioner comments and adjournment