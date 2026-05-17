‘Women’s Work’ film screening with a local farmer panel

Submitted by the SJI Agricultural Guild.

Join the San Juan Islands Agricultural Guild for three film screenings of “Women’s Work: The Untold Story of America’s Female Farmers,” followed by a conversation with local women farmers.

In celebration of 2026, declared as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, join us for a powerful documentary produced by Audra Mulkern, founder of the Female Farmer Project, and a deep conversation with local farmers.

Journey across the nation as the film brings you insightful interviews with farmers, rural experts, historians and sociologists, each revealing these women’s diverse backgrounds and innovative practices. Highlighting their resilience and creativity, “Women’s Work” pays tribute to the vital role women have played — and continue to play — in shaping the future of agriculture. In this uniquely matrilineal retelling of America’s history, we celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women in agriculture. Don’t miss this powerful homage to the strength and ingenuity of women in farming.

Following the screening, join us for a conversation with local farmers as they reflect on their experiences as women in agriculture.

Details:

San Juan, Friday, May 22, from 7-9 p.m. at Brickworks with Amanda Zee of Sweet Earth Farm, Angie Freeman Shepherd of Honeycomb Farm and Louisa Brouwer of Ferryboat Seeds.

Orcas, Sunday, May 24, from 1-3 p.m. at Sea View Theatre with Amy Lum of Lum Farm and Laura Torma of Tekkla Farms.

Lopez, Friday, May 29, from 7-9 p.m. at the Lopez Grange with Kathryn Thomas of Horsedrawn Farm, Christine Langley of Lopez Harvest and Lena Jones of Still Light Farm.

Tickets available to purchase online: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/15246840985.