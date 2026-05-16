Lummi Nation hosts grand opening for new Secure Withdrawal Management and Stabilization Center — The ShoqweL Ya’ LhaoLh-ew’xw Detox Facility

Submitted by Lummi Nation.

On Sunday, May 17, from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a grand opening ceremony for Lummi Nation’s new Secure Withdrawal Management and Stabilization (SWMS) center (2588 Kwina Road, Bellingham, WA 98226) — also known by its Lummi name, ShoqweL Ya’ LhaoLh-ew’xw. SWMS will provide culturally informed medical care for people experiencing substance use trauma.

The ceremony will feature cultural songs from the Lhaq’temish Canoe Family, a ribbon cutting, lunch and more.

In attendance will be Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire, Lummi elder and longtime SWMS advocate Rosalie Scott, members of the Lummi Indian Business Council, the Lhaq’temish Canoe Family and additional guest speakers.

Background

SWMS builds on 50 years of self-advocacy by the Lummi people to help members navigate substance use trauma — a reflection of the impacts of land dispossession and systemic racism that today manifests in ways such as the fentanyl crisis.

The center will provide:

• Culturally sensitive, medically supervised care for individuals struggling with substance use trauma.

• Staff that includes licensed addiction counselors, social workers, peer support staff and care coordinators.

• Sixteen beds for safe inpatient care and belonging for adults.