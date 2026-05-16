Exciting evolution for SJIMA

Submitted by The San Juan Islands Museum of Art

The San Juan Islands Museum of Art announces a new chapter with the departure of Executive Director Blake DeYoung at the end of May. DeYoung is leaving the museum to become the new Executive Director of the Skagit Valley College San Juan Center branch, replacing Randy Martin. The transition reflects DeYoung’s deep roots in education and marks an exciting chapter in a career dedicated to education.

During this transition, the SJIMA board will remain the same, and long-time staff member and Deputy Director Wendy Smith will serve as Acting Director until the museum’s reorganization is complete. The museum sees this period as an opportunity to build on its strengths, align its structure with future goals, and continue serving the community with energy, creativity, and a strong commitment to the arts.

“It has truly been a pleasure to serve in this role,” said DeYoung. “I am deeply grateful to the exhibiting artists who have shared their heart, soul, and vision with us; the volunteers who have helped us deliver outstanding programs and services; and the members, donors, and friends of the museum whose enthusiasm and support have helped sustain this work. I am also especially thankful to the board, past and present, for the countless hours they have devoted to strengthening SJIMA and imagining its bold future, and to Board President Kim Miller for her extraordinary commitment to the museum.”

“We’d like to thank Blake for leaving the museum in excellent shape—among many achievements, we enjoyed record attendance in 2025,” said Board President Kim Miller. We wish Blake every success and are excited to embark on this next chapter in the museum’s evolution of arts education and exhibitions of exceptional art.”

SJIMA is the only art museum in San Juan County and has earned a reputation for excellence over the last 20+ years, showcasing local, regional, and internationally recognized artists, such as Ai Wei Wei, Ansel Adams, William Morris and many others.

Don’t miss the museum’s current spring exhibitions featuring the large, colorful canvases of Lauren Boilini, the delicate glasswork of Lopez artist Janis Miltenberger, and whimsical recycled metal sculpture of Dan Brown.

Opening on June 11, SJIMA is thrilled to present the groundbreaking exhibition Convergence and Divergence: The Family Aesthetic in the Nichol’s Gallery, bringing together for the first time the work of world-famous photographer Imogen Cunningham, etchings by her husband, Roi Partridge, and photography by their son, Rondal Partridge. Additional summer exhibitions include Chris Maynard’s Feathered Masterpieces and Lopez native, Raven Skyriver’s Fluid Life—Glass Sculptures Inspired by the Sea. Together, these exhibitions reflect SJIMA’s continued commitment to bringing inspirational art to island audiences. Never been to the Museum? What are you waiting for? Current hours Friday – Monday 11-5. Summer hours Thursday – Monday 11-5. Mondays are pay-what-you-can. www.sjima.org