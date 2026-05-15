Preparedness lessons from Holden Village: An evening with former incident Commander Will d’Ambruoso

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High in the Cascade Mountains, Holden Village is a remote Lutheran retreat center accessible only by ferry across Lake Chelan or by foot through the mountains. Isolated from major population centers and surrounded by wilderness, the village operates in an environment where weather, logistics, and limited resources require thoughtful preparation and strong community collaboration.

Former Holden Village Incident Commander and San Juan Island resident Will d’Ambruoso will share reflections and practical lessons drawn from his experiences helping lead emergency response efforts in this unique setting.

In remote places like Holden Village, routine problems can escalate quickly when assistance is delayed and resources are scarce. Weather can change rapidly, supply routes may be disrupted,and response times can stretch for hours.

While the stories come from a remote mountain village, many of the lessons resonate strongly on San Juan Island, where ferry dependence, geographic isolation, and emergency preparedness are familiar realities.

The event is part of the San Juan Island Grange’s Third Thursday Lecture Series.Doors open at 5:30 PM, with supper followed by storytelling at 6 p.m..

Zoom Option

Join online at 6:00 PM: https://tinyurl.com/yzkdckxt ; Passcode: 156937

Event Details

Thursday, May 21, 2026, 5:30 PM

San Juan Island Grange Hall

152 First Street North

Friday Harbor, WA

Supper followed by storytelling

Free Admission • All Are Welcome