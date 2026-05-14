108 days waiting: Demi is looking for a home

Submitted by The Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor

After more than 100 days in our shelter’s care, a young Shepherd/Husky mix (DNA results pending!) named Demi is urgently in need of a foster or adoptive home where she can rest, rebuild trust, and show people who she truly is outside of a kennel environment.

Demi, approximately three years old and 60 pounds, arrived at The Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor after a long and stressful lifesaving rescue transport from Louisiana and has spent nearly four months waiting for a family of her own. Prior to being transported to APS, Demi was described as outgoing, playful with other dogs, and loving of everyone. However, after arriving here, it was clear that this sweet and sensitive girl is not meant for kennel life. Shelter staff says the prolonged kennel environment has begun to take a toll, and Demi is showing signs of kennel stress — a common issue for intelligent, high-energy working breeds who struggle in confined shelter settings.

“Some dogs shut down. Some become anxious. Some become overly vocal or restless,” staff explained. “That doesn’t define who they are at home. Demi deserves the opportunity to be seen beyond the stress of shelter life.”

While many people expect dogs to immediately seek affection from strangers, staff say Demi is more representative of independent breeds like Huskies: thoughtful, observant, and slow to immediately trust new people. Dogs like Demi are often overlooked because stress behaviors in shelters can mask their true personalities. Her cautious and independent personality is typical of many husky-type dogs and simply means she needs more time to feel safe and build trust, but it doesn’t take long!

Outside of the kennel, Demi really shines. She loves car rides, training games, playing with toys, outdoor adventures, and snuggling with people she trusts. She is also a rock star at canine nose work and lives for searching! Shelter volunteers describe her as goofy, curious, affectionate, and eager to learn. She would thrive with a gentle person(s) who enjoys hiking, beach outings, camping, or simply having an active companion by their side.

“Demi is the kind of dog who builds a deep bond once she feels safe,” staff shared. “She’s incredibly smart, loyal, and sensitive. She just needs someone patient enough to let her settle in and understand her personality.”

The shelter hopes that someone from our animal-loving community will consider sharing their home — even temporarily — to help Demi finally experience stability, safety, and the companionship she is seeking after months of uncertainty.

APS-FH behavior staff works closely with any foster or adopter to help ensure a smooth and successful transition into a home environment. An ideal home would be with someone open and willing to continue the enrichment and training that has helped Demi make progress and meet her needs. It would be wonderful if she had the opportunity to come back for nose work at the shelter or join in other fun classes at the APS Education Center (discounts for adopters available)!

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting Demi is encouraged to contact the shelter as soon as possible, either through email shelter@apsfh.com, or phone (360) 378-2158.