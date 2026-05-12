Sunny days ahead at HolliWalk

Solar panels are officially up and running at HolliWalk, one of the San Juan Community Home Trust’s neighborhoods. A celebration was held on the slightly overcast evening on April 17. Still, sunnier days were ahead, and HolliWalk residents were excited to be a part of a solar trend. Homeowners, Home Trust’s board, staff and supporters gathered in the community area for a toast.

“Today we are here to celebrate the completion of our solar project,” Home Trust’s interim director, Paul Fischburg, addressed the crowd, thanking all those involved, including the community members who got the project off the ground by donating the initial funds.

The panels will help homeowners reduce electricity costs while generating clean, renewable energy — further strengthening the long-term sustainability of the community, the Trust’s website explains, and was funded through Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.

“Washington’s Climate Commitment Act supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs and improving public health,” Fischburg told the audience before introducing the Trust’s Director of Housing, Lily Goldberg, who was the brainchild and labor behind the project.

Goldberg had learned of the program, and the nonprofit decided to apply for the grant. The Home Trust’s application was accepted; however, being a reimbursement grant, the organization needed to raise funds first and install the solar panels, and then the state would refund the Home Trust.

“The community donated $33,899,” Goldberg told the Journal later. Those donations will be kept after the state funds are received and reinvested in future solar projects. “By donating, [these community members] helped get the project started, and it is actually a double donation because it will help future projects.”

At the event, Goldberg told the crowd, “This project is about more than just clean energy—it’s about lowering the total cost of homeownership. By adding solar, these homeowners will see real savings on their utility bills. This investment reduces our community’s environmental impact and shows that climate-forward solutions can and should be part of affordable housing.”

Beverages were handed out for the toast, and Fischburg instructed the crowd that he would give the toast, the drone would fly overhead and the crowd would lift their glasses. Everyone gathered close for the photo op, drink in hand.

“May the sun shine on our HolliWalk neighbors as they harvest the sun for electricity, and as they harvest the fruits of homeownership,’ Fischburg said.