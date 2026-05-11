SBA resources available for rural residents

In an attempt to reach out to the rural areas of Washington, the Small Business Administration brought its mobile van to Friday Harbor on April 21.

“The EDC was so pleased to host the SBA Mobile Recovery Vehicle at our Friday Harbor office, on its inaugural journey to towns impacted by disasters,” Economic Development Council Director Victoria Compton told the Journal.

The visit centered around damage from flooding in December. San Juan County falls in the contiguous counties for those floods, therefore qualifies as having economic injury. This means people who were economically affected by the flood, shop owners who may have had lower sales, for example, due to fewer tourists as a result of the flood, could therefore qualify. The deadline for those claims is June 10.

“We really want to reach out to everyone and spread the word, because so many people don’t know,” Michelle Genovese, SBA public affairs specialist, said during the event, saying that the broader message was that in times of disaster, SBA isn’t just for small businesses; it can assist homeowners, nonprofits and churches as well. Wind from a major storm falls on the roof or driveway? SBA may be able to help pay for repairs and removal. Windows or doors damaged? The homeowner may qualify.

“I once helped an older woman whose basement had flooded due to a storm, and the damage was not covered by insurance,” Genovese told the Journal. Rates are fixed, direct from the Federal Treasury, with no obligation to accept a loan before disbursement; no interest starts accruing until 12 months from the date of disbursement, and no payment is due until then. She explained, “And we can make loans as long as 30 years to make payments affordable. We also have a mitigation program to request means to stop further damage in the future.”

SBA can also help with situations like tree removal if a tree falls across a driveway, and the homeowner’s insurance does not cover it. In many situations, SBA loans can provide a stopgap measure between what insurance and FEMA do not cover, she added.

“People often think we only work with businesses, and that isn’t true,” Genovese said.

At the San Juan County Economic Development Council’s office, refreshments were provided along with a PowerPoint showing the variety of loans available. All are at low interest rates, typically between 2% and 4%. Categories include physical disaster or economic injury. Credit requirements include having a credit history and showing the ability to repay all loans.

Learn about the Small Business Administration at https://www.sba.gov/, or the disaster relief programs at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/economic-injury-disaster-loans.

“While few of our businesses suffered significant damage from recent flooding and winds, the SBA team provided access to loans and support resources. We are proud to partner with them to ensure our small businesses have the tools they need to stay resilient,” Compton said.