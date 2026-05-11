Civics trivia

Published 1:30 am Monday, May 11, 2026

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. Which statement about Memorial Day is not true?

a) In 1868, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant called for a nationwide day of remembrance for the soldiers who died during the Civil War.

b) Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day.

c) Southern women’s groups held local commemorations for fallen Civil War soldiers in 1866, as an early example of Memorial Day.

2. When did the holiday evolve to honor all American military personnel who died in wars?

a) After World War I.

b) After World War II.

c) After the Spanish-American War.

3. When did Congress establish Memorial Day as the last Monday in May?

a) 1900.

b) 1945.

c) 1968.

Last week’s answers:

1. When is May Day celebrated? Answer: May 1.

2. What event in Mexican history is celebrated on Cinco de Mayo? Answer: The Battle of Puebla.

3. Which ethnic group is not celebrated during the month of May? Answer: National Indigenous History Month.