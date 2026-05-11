Capital planning: What’s next for County buildings and facilities?

Submitted by San Juan County.

During the April 20 Council meeting, County leadership discussed long-term plans for capital projects throughout the organization. Aged buildings, dispersed offices and seismic deficiencies require diligent planning and creative solutions that support County operations and provide for community use.

The County currently adopts an annual Capital Improvement Plan as well as a six-year CIP forecast document. Now, in addition to the financial CIP documentation, the County is seeking to develop a written CIP plan inclusive of the six-year forecast.

2026 project highlights

Throughout 2026, the County is working to complete existing capital projects, including the relocation of County services on Orcas Island to the new building on Fern Street, updating the HVAC system at the Park Street building on San Juan Island and bidding a project to address seismic updates at the Courthouse.

During 2024, the County took steps to protect the historic courthouse in Friday Harbor after a 2022 study deemed the building “structurally deficient.” The County sought grant funding from the state Legislature for multiple years to secure this valuable piece of local history and perform necessary seismic upgrades. During the Jan. 21, 2025, Council meeting, Council signed a letter of encouragement to the Legislature asking to extend the WA State Historic Courthouse Preservation Grant funding to San Juan County’s courthouse, and $1.5 million of funding was awarded in late 2025. Most recently, the County developed a scope of work and is awaiting bids from contractors to potentially move the project forward.

Several other key projects have already been completed this year, including moving the Lopez Island Sheriff’s substation, completing a set of stairs at North Beach and repairing several barns at the County Fairgrounds.

Building and facility projects 2027-2032

Looking ahead, the County anticipates continuing to seek funding for marine infrastructure updates, focusing on deferred maintenance projects and moving staff into recently acquired buildings. Deferred maintenance projects at the Legislative Building, Courthouse and Annex (where the Department of Community Development and Housing & Community Services are housed) vary in size and scope but are all done to extend the life and safety of County facilities.

The County will continue to plan for staff to occupy the Park Street Building on San Juan Island to accommodate staff from various departments during renovations and to consolidate operations where possible.

Planning efforts over time

This is not the first Council to explore updates to County infrastructure. Facility upgrades have been discussed for decades, with planning efforts in the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s. In 2018, the County led a 10-month effort to develop a master plan for a new County administration building in Friday Harbor. This effort included programming, community outreach, two initial site alternatives and a final preferred option selected for further development. Planning efforts were reengaged in both 2021 and 2023 as the County assessed the impacts of COVID on community needs, department feedback and realistic timelines.

Now, the current San Juan County Council is interested in developing a needs assessment for County facilities to lead prioritization of future projects, real estate transactions and renovations. Further facility discussions are anticipated in the coming months.