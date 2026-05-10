LSJI Annual Meeting

Submitted by Leadership San Juan Islands.

Saturday, May 16, 11:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Steve Hushebeck’s home, 285 Genest St., Friday Harbor. Luncheon at noon.

Review of the Cohort XVII experience, bylaws review, 2027 board election, establish Cohort XVIII program dates, establish committees, recruiting and open house dates are all items to be discussed.

All LSJI alumni are invited and encouraged to join us. Our ongoing success depends on our being an alumni-driven organization.

RSVP: hello@isji.org or 360-317-8220 (Gretchen).