Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Earth Day.

1. Which U.S. law is often termed the “Magna Carta” of environmental laws?

a) National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

b) Clean Air Act.

c) Clean Water Act.

2. Which of the following was not required by the 1970 Clean Air Act?

a) Regulation of air emissions.

b) Setting ambient air quality standards.

c) Requiring cities failing to meet standards to attain them by deadlines set in the law.

3. Which of the following was not required by the 1972 Clean Water Act?

a) Regulating discharges of pollutants into U.S. surface waters.

b) Addressing groundwater contamination.

c) Establishing quality standards to protect water resources.

Last week’s answers:

1. Which American woman activist said, “The future depends entirely on what each of us does every day; a movement is only people moving.” Answer: Gloria Steinem.

2. Which female member of Congress said, “The right way is not always the popular and easy way. Standing for right, when it is unpopular, is a true test of moral character.” Answer: Margaret Chase Smith.

3. Which first lady said, “The first lady is, and always has been, an unpaid public servant elected by one person, her husband.” Answer: Lady Bird Johnson.