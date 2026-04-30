Guided bird walk May 6

Submitted by the San Juan Island Sculpture Park

As migratory season approaches, don’t miss this opportunity to walk with local knowledgeable bird guide and advocate Tyler Davis.

Bring inoculars and good walking shoes to explore the park’s 20 acres to seek out our local and migrating birds. Arriving late is no problem, just look for the people with binoculars peering into trees.

The San Juan Islands Sculpture Park hosts monthly bird walks every first Wednesday, April through October, 8-10 a.m. There is no fee, and everyone is welcome, including this little fellow!