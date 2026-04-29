Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Earth Day.

1. What is not one of the aims of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international environmental treaty adopted in 1992?

a) To stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations.

b) To serve as the primary forum for climate negotiations.

c) To set legally binding, mandatory greenhouse gas emission limits on individual countries.

2. When was the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, adopted by member states of the UNFCCC?

a) 2000.

b) 2015.

c) 2020.

3. Which country is not a party to the UNFCCC?

a) Russian Federation.

b) North Korea.

c) United States.

Last week’s answers:

1) When was the first celebration of Earth Day in the United States? Answer: 1970.

2) Which member of Congress came up with the idea of Earth Day? Answer: Sen. Gaylord Nelson.

3) What book is widely credited with stimulating interest in Earth Day? Answer: “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson.