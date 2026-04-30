Rising costs push more seniors to the Friday Harbor Food Bank, and the Food Bank Wants Them to Come!

Submitted by the Friday Harbor Food Baml

On San Juan Island, where postcard views meet some of the highest living expenses in the state, a growing number of seniors are turning to the Friday Harbor Food Bank to stay healthy and financially stable. And according to the organization, that’s exactly what they hope older residents will do.

With property taxes climbing, the cost of living rising, and everyday essentials becoming harder to afford, many seniors living on fixed incomes are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a nutritious diet. For some, the strain of island-specific expenses, from groceries to utilities, has made the food bank an essential part of staying well.

Executive Director Rachelle Radonski says the shift is not only understandable but encouraged. “We’re seeing people who have lived here for decades, people who built this community, now struggling to afford the basics. They’re not looking for handouts, they’re looking for dignity and a chance to stay healthy. We want seniors to use us,” Radonski said. “Good nutrition is one of the strongest defenses against chronic illness. If high taxes or high prices are making it harder to eat well, we want people to come in before their health suffers. This is what we’re here for.”

The food bank’s emphasis on dignity and choice has made that invitation easier for many to accept. Much of that welcoming environment can be traced to the leadership of longtime board member Judy Okulitch, who recently completed six years of service. Okulitch was instrumental in pioneering the client-choice model at the food bank, allowing visitors to select their own groceries rather than receiving pre-packed boxes.

The change transformed the experience, giving clients autonomy, reducing waste, and creating a warm, respectful atmosphere that feels more like a neighborhood market than a charity. “Judy helped build the dignity-first feeling we have today,” Radonski said. “Her work made it possible for people, especially seniors, to walk in and feel comfortable, respected, and supported.”

As more older adults face the financial pressures of island life, the Friday Harbor Food Bank is immensely grateful for a grant they received from the Peace Health Foundation for capacity building, because they have been able to hire staff who can focus on bringing in the foods needed by seniors to support good health and well-being. Our little island Food Bank remains a vital resource for staying nourished, healthy, and connected to the community. And the message from staff and volunteers is clear:

You’re welcome here.