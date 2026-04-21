LWV’s Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its membership

Friday Harbor Port Commission regular meeting of March 27

The Friday Harbor Hangar F condo lease has been updated to meet the Port’s legal configuration.

Michael McKelvey of Rift Cut Construction submitted a proposal to lease Port land for a company office facility. The company plans a high-quality, elevated structure that minimizes land disruption and maintains the surrounding forest. The approximately 1,250-square-foot building will serve only as company office space. Rift Cut will minimize land impact, with a tree survey and a site plan showing trees for removal and trees that will remain. Commissioners approved of the plan; next steps require a due diligence report, site plans and legal work to incorporate the building site plan.

When the Port took ownership of the Cannery property, it included a derelict dock, which they assured the Department of Natural Resources that they would remove. The Port will manage the project, and the Puget Sound Partnership can reimburse them for the costs in the form of credits. The Port will review the options, and the executive director hopes to negotiate an equitable arrangement with the PSP for the credit distribution. If an equitable arrangement cannot be reached, the Port will proceed with the project independently.

These options can be discussed in an executive session after negotiations are undertaken. The proposal for a Sauna Operation at the marina was confirmed by legal that a floating sauna is a non-water-dependent use, but allowable. The Town of Friday Harbor believes that a non-water-dependent use in the marina is prohibited, but that a floating sauna could offer tours outside the marina as a water-dependent use. The Port insurance company has concerns with the sauna and plunge pool concept and has no experience in insuring similar marina operations. An ironclad proponent responsibility agreement will be initiated, ensuring that any operator investigates feasibility studies and assumes all risks. The Commission asks the Port to look at alternate locations, contact the interested parties and inform them that if they want to pursue a non-water-dependent operation at the marina, they will need to work it out with the Town. A more thorough RFP will be presented at the next meeting.

Port Auditor Johnson reviewed the budget and expenditures for 2025 and gave details on airport and marina projects that were underway, noting that the FAA weather station still must be moved to accommodate the airport’s southwest development project. Fortunately, there was significant grant money received, and all marina, airport and harbor properties were profitable. There is an issue of possible need for conservative budgeting due to gas prices, a predicted recession and the Washington state millionaire tax. Projects can be slowed down if there are significant budgetary issues.

The WPPA spring meeting is May 19-21 at Scamania Lodge. Kyle Gropp will attend the Climate Convergence Conference in Port Townsend and give a presentation on the Port’s projects.