Local Lowdown rescheduled to April 22

Submitted by the San Juan Island Library

Due to the power outage, Wednesday’s Local Lowdown program has been rescheduled to April 22. The wait will be worth it! Come see lightning presentations from Land Bank Steward Shauna Barrows, Wolf Hollow Director Chanda Stone, and IOSA Director Elaina Thompson, followed by an engaging discussion about volunteering cross-pollination among local nonprofits. Come and learn more about these organizations and the amazing work they do!