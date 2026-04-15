Leadership San Juan Islands celebrates graduation of recent cohort

Submitted by Leadership San Juan Islands.

Leadership San Juan Islands proudly announces the graduation of Cohort XVII on April 24, marking another milestone in its mission to cultivate informed, connected and engaged leaders across the islands.

We invite community members, alumni and partners to join us at noon at the Friday Harbor Grange for a celebratory potluck luncheon, followed by a ceremony honoring Cohort XVII and their accomplishments.

Amy Saxe-Eyler, a graduate of Cohort X, will be the commencement speaker. Saxe-Eyler has served our communities as the Energy Savings and Member Services Manager at OPALCO, Executive Director of Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Development Director for the San Juan Island Library District. Today, she leads as CEO of the San Juan Island Community Foundation. At the heart of her work is a passion for people and building collaborative relationships that help address the evolving needs of her community. Saxe-Eyler believes the connections she formed through LSJI have played a pivotal role in her journey toward both personal and professional fulfillment.

This year’s cohort has together a diverse group of emerging and established leaders representing a wide range of sectors, including local government, education, business, health care and nonprofit organizations. Over the course of the program, participants engaged in hands-on learning experiences, in-depth discussions and community-based projects designed to deepen their understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing the San Juan Islands.

For more information about the program or to RSVP for the event, please visit www.lsji.org or contact us at hello@lsji.org.