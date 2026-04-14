School Board meeting April 15

Submitted by the San Juan Island School District

At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, the San Juan Island School District Board of Directors will hold a Special (open) School Board Meeting to approve the interlocal agreement for the Snohomish Discovery Program. The meeting will be held at the school board office (285 Blair Avenue).

Please note that there is not an option to attend this meeting remotely. Persons with disabilities and those who may have difficulty physically attending the board meeting are encouraged to contact the school district office at 360-378-4133 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting so that we can arrange for your participation. Please also note that effective June 30, 2024, all regular and special meetings of the board at which a final action is taken or formal public testimony is accepted, except executive sessions or emergency meetings, will be audio recorded and such recordings will be maintained for at least one year. Audio recordings of past meetings can be found here.

Please see the agenda below, or access BoardDocs from our website at https://www.sjisd.wednet.edu/domain/331 (then locate the BoardDocs School Board agenda access).

Or go straight to the agenda at:

https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sjisd/Board.nsf/Public

Please be aware that the agenda could change prior to the board meeting.