Fire Fighter Awards Ceremony celebrates outstanding accomplishments of 2025 and a transformative year

Submitted by San Juan Island Fire and Rescue

San Juan Island Fire & Rescue hosted their annual awards ceremony on Friday, April 10, 2026. The event celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of 2025 and a transformative year.

“The annual event is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team,” said Fire Chief Noel Monin. “Our awards ceremony allows us an opportunity to recognize the hard work of our district staff and many volunteers who wish to protect our community. This year is inspired by new beginnings, a healthy budget, lots of trail blazing and most importantly, a need for some levity as we move into Spring and Summer!”

Awards and Recognition:

The Ceremony began with acknowledgements of officials and staff for the completion of special projects throughout 2025. Current staff and volunteers were thanked for their commitment to the safety of the community.

Support and Logistics Team members were thanked for their efforts. Collectively, the Support Team provided over 5,575 hours of activities and standby services. The 2025 Team members are Sue Stabley, Hella Cascorbi, Karen Gentry, Bonnie Stanger, and Chet Genter.

Irene Voskamp and Jordan Pollack were recognized for exceptional contract services in addition to their normal duties. Voskamp provides contract services for system administration. Pollack provides contract services for the development of the novel Outer Island Brigade Program.

Brigade Leaders Rhys Spoor (Stuart East), Bruce Becker (Stuart West), Mark Yerex (Little Henry) and Ted Stonebridge (Johns) were acknowledged for their efforts. The Outer Island Fire Brigade Program launched in late 2024. The program focuses on improving operations, communication and special training for resident volunteers of outer islands for fire and rescue response.

The Ceremony acknowledged new recruits for successful training and completion of the Fire Academy. An official swearing-in ceremony for new recruits is scheduled during the regular Fire Commission meeting on May 19, 2026. Families of responders were thanked for their continued support and cooperation.

New and returning members include: Joshua Wolf, Asta Roseway, Friday Uth, Olivia Monin, Brian Stahl, Monico MacKinnon, Lucas Ramey, Cooper Arno, John de la Haye, Madison Miller, Max Mattox, Stewart Bell, Mason Smith, Gibert Venegas, and Tom Eades.

Longevity awards were presented to Trevor Bolton, Hella Cascorbi, and Robin Garcia for 5 years of service; Michael Hartzell for 15 years of service; and Harry See for 30 years of service.

Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to John McDowell, Mike Coryell, Sue Stabley, Robin Garcia, Eric Eisenhardt, Chad Warmenhoven, and Irene Voskamp for exemplary and/or distinguished service.

Special Plaques were awarded to Adam Greene, Jenny Shrum, John Salinas, and Susan Risser for unique accomplishments.

Honorable mention was given to Kyle Dodd, David Howitt and Eric Rezabek for their hours of volunteer service.

In closing, Chief Monin praised everyone in attendance, including the family members of volunteers. “Please acknowledge that each of you contributes hugely to this organization and, more importantly, to your community. Each and every member of this organization deserves recognition for their service,” said Chief Monin. “What we are doing is uniquely exceptional – our fire service family is a unit that rises to the occasion when our community is facing its worst days. It takes all of us to accomplish this.”

Special Thanks:

San Juan Island Fire & Rescue thanked the agencies/individuals that made the event possible including Orcas Fire District, Saltwater Farms, Green Beat Kitchen, Rachel Otis, Daniel Van Hamersfeld, Joan Byrne & members of the Event Committee, San Juan Island Firefighters Association, Friday Harbor Fire Fighters Association Board – along with staff at the Thrift House.

Year In Review:

2025 statistics totaled 382 incidents. Notable events included 13 Structure Fires, 9 Vehicle Fires, 12 Wildland Fires, 2 Search & Rescue, 3 Extraditions, 1 Water Rescue, 1 Flooding Rescue, 20 Hazmat Incidents, 3 “Agency Assists” and 82 “Medical Assists”, 17 Unauthorized Burning, and 24 Controlled Burning. Also dispatched were 36 “Other”, 91 “False Alarm/Unintentional/Malfunction”, 23 “Nothing Found”, and 44 Cancellations.

More Information from the Department:

San Juan Island Fire & Rescue was established in October

1958. Fire District #3 service area covers all of San Juan

Island and various outer islands, including Brown, Henry,

Johns, Pearl, Spieden, and Stuart Islands.

For more information, please visit http://www.sjifire.org/