The fun, free Rotary Spelling Bee is back

Submitted by the Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club of the San Juan Islands invites the community to attend its 19th Annual Spelling Bee at 3 p.m., April 22, at the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church, 425 Spring St.

Watch the excitement as third through eighth graders from both the Orcas Island and San Juan Island schools compete. Rotary will award trophies and cash prizes to winning students. In addition, the winning students’ classes and schools will receive cash prizes. It is a surprisingly fun event, and it’s free. Donations are always gratefully accepted to support this and other local Rotary literacy projects for students. Thanks to the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church for providing the inspiring venue. Want to learn more about the local Rotary Club? Visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1358 for more information.