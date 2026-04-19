Teagan August awarded $2,000 Kiwanis scholarship

Submitted by the Kiwanis Club.

Teagan August has successfully completed a one-month Commercial Driver’s License training program in Bellingham, opening new doors in his career and highlighting a growing shift in how community organizations support workforce development.

With the assistance of the Kiwanis Club and funding support from the Dave and Nancy Honeywell Foundation, August was able to enroll in and complete the intensive training program. The accomplishment marks a significant step forward for August, who is currently employed with Chris Lawson Construction.

With his newly earned CDL, August will now be qualified to operate dump trucks and transport heavy equipment — skills that are in high demand in the construction industry. This advancement not only strengthens his role within the company but also enhances his long-term career prospects in the trades.

“This opportunity has made a real difference,” August said. “The support I received helped me take the next step in my career, and I’m grateful to everyone who made it possible.”

The sponsorship reflects a broader shift within Kiwanis, which is evolving its traditional scholarship model. Historically focused on supporting students pursuing four-year college degrees, the organization is now placing greater emphasis on trade and vocational education.

“Skilled trades are essential to our community and economy,” Kiwanis Scholarship Chairman Jack Rice noted. “By supporting programs like CDL training, we’re investing in practical career pathways that lead directly to employment and long-term success.”

In line with this renewed focus, local high school seniors are currently completing Kiwanis scholarship applications. The organization has $20,000 available this year, with a strong emphasis on supporting students pursuing trade school and vocational training opportunities.

The partnership with the Dave and Nancy Honeywell Foundation underscores the importance of community collaboration in addressing workforce needs and creating opportunities for local residents.

As August begins this new chapter, his success stands as an example of how targeted support and training can quickly translate into meaningful career advancement. Kiwanis leaders hope to continue expanding these efforts, helping more individuals access trade education and meet the growing demand for skilled workers in Friday Harbor .