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Chief’s Call to Initiation at Griffin Bay

Published 1:30 am Monday, April 13, 2026

By Darrell Kirk Staff reporter

Contributed photo by Amanda Azous Goast Guard vessel in Griffin Bay.
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Contributed photo by Amanda Azous

Goast Guard vessel in Griffin Bay.

Contributed photo by Amanda Azous Goast Guard vessel in Griffin Bay.
Contributed photo by Amanda Azous Coast Guard vessels in Griffin Bay.

A U.S. Coast Guard ceremony observed by boaters anchored off Griffin Bay on April 10 was part of a longstanding tradition designed to shape the service’s next generation of leaders.

The ritual is known as the Chief’s Call to Initiation, an eight-week voluntary program for newly selected Chief Petty Officers at the E-7 rank. The program emphasizes leadership, professionalism, and the passing of institutional knowledge between generations of service members.

Witnesses on land and sea observed the “Burial of Crows” — a symbolic moment in which newly selected chiefs bury their first-class petty officer insignia, known as “crows,” in preparation for pinning on the anchor of a chief petty officer.

The ceremony marks the close of one chapter in a sailor's career and the beginning of another. The Coast Guard’s Northwest District Public Affairs office confirmed the details of the event to the Journal of the San Juan Islands.

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