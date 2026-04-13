Buddy Wakefield headlines Island Verse Guest Author Series

Submitted by Island Verse

Island Verse’s Guest Author & Workshop Series continues this April with the return of acclaimed poet and spoken word artist Buddy Wakefield for a free, groundbreaking writing workshop and an unforgettable evening performance.

On Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m., audiences are invited to a disarming evening of humor and heart, as Wakefield delivers one of his signature powerhouse performances alongside local poets. Together, they’ll headline a night of bold, playful, and provocative poetry.

Earlier that day, from noon–2 p.m., Wakefield will lead a free writing workshop, offering insight into his creative process and sharing some of the hard-won tools of his craft.

Both events will take place at 30 First Street, next to Madrone Cellars.

Buddy Wakefield is an actor, writer, and three-time world champion spoken word artist whose work has been featured on the BBC, HBO’s Def Poetry Jam, and ABC Radio National. He has released work with Sage Francis’ Strange Famous Records and Ani DiFranco’s Righteous Babe Records. In 2004, he won the Individual World Poetry Slam Finals with support from producer Norman Lear, and has since performed in more than 2,000 venues worldwide—from The Great Lawn in Central Park to Zimbabwe’s Shoko Festival, Scotland’s Òran Mór, San Quentin State Prison, and beyond.

This is a rare opportunity to witness an artist who has helped shape contemporary spoken word at the highest level. Join Island Verse for an evening of humor, purpose, and the undeniable beauty of language guided by one of the art form’s most compelling voices.

RSVP for all events at www.islandverse.com.

The Island Verse Guest Author & Workshop Series is made possible through support from the San Juan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) and the Tulalip Tribes Charitable Contributions Fund.