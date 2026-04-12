Support Island Verse through SJCF Cares campaign

Submitted by Island Verse.

We are honored to share that Island Verse was just approved for a $10,000 grant to support our Poetry of Place program. $3,000 is already secured, and the remaining $7,000 is being unlocked through community support over the next two weeks.

Poetry of Place brings people into the sacred landscapes of the San Juan Islands to write, reflect and create work rooted in place. It will culminate in a published anthology and public reading. This is some of the most meaningful work we do: helping people find their own stories through their relationship to land.

If you’ve ever believed in what we’re building, this is one of those moments where a small contribution really does go a long way. If you’re able, consider chipping in $10, $25, $50 or whatever feels right:

https://sjicf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/grant?grant_id=21673.

It takes about 30 seconds, and it directly helps us unlock the full grant.