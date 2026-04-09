FOLKS 25th anniversary

Submitted by Friends of the Lime Kiln Society.

Friends of Lime Kiln Society is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Lime Kiln Interpretive Center with updates to exhibits, the gift shop and visitor programming. Improvements will refresh the facility and expand educational experiences that connect visitors to the park’s natural and cultural history. Seasonal staffing support will also help keep the center open seven days a week, ensuring consistent access to educational resources for residents and visitors throughout the peak season.

Through the San Juan Islands Community Foundation, F.O.L.K.S is attempting to raise $3,500 for the project. Visit https://sjicf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/grant to donate and to view the Foundation’s Spring San Juan Island Cares grant catalog.