Learn about food preparation pre-refrigeration

Submitted by the Grange.

On April 16, at 5 p.m., Seagate Farm will open its gates for a special Underground Root Cellar Tour, offering the community a rare look at how food was preserved before modern refrigeration. Root cellars were once essential to winter food security, and farmer John Latimer has built and maintains a remarkable underground root cellar for apple storage.

The event will feature hard cider tastings from Madrone Cellars. The BBQ grill will be fired up, cooking chicken apple sausage with sauerkraut. An educational booth will display literature about how you can create a root cellar in your own backyard, even if space is limited! Live music will be provided by Tara Craig, creating a festive, community-centered atmosphere.

Carpooling is encouraged; parking is limited. Rain or shine, wear boots as the terrain is uneven and conditions may be muddy. Children are welcome but must be supervised at all times. Please leave pets at home.

This event is sponsored by Madrone Cellars, the National Grange Rural Initiative and San Juan Islands PREPARE.

Seagate Farm is located at 300 Sandwith Road, Friday Harbor, 98250. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Limited parking available, carpooling encouraged.

Contact: Elizabeth Gadbois, 206-819-3618; Programs@San JuanGrange.org.