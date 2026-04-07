Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Earth Day.

1. Which president signed the first Clean Air Act?

a) John F. Kennedy.

b) Richard Nixon.

c) Lyndon B. Johnson.

2. Which president created the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration?

a) Richard Nixon.

b) Lyndon Johnson.

c) Jimmy Carter.

3. Which president vetoed the Clean Water Act, only to be overturned by a bipartisan vote of Congress?

a) Jimmy Carter.

b) Ronald Reagan.

c) Richard Nixon.

Last week’s answers:

1. Which U.S. law is often termed the “Magna Carta” of environmental laws? Answer: National Environmental Policy Act.

2. Which of the following was not required by the 1970 Clean Air Act? Answer: Requiring cities failing to meet standards to attain them by deadlines set in the law.

3. Which of the following was not required by the 1972 Clean Water Act? Answer: Addressing groundwater contamination.