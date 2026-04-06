LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Friday Harbor Town Council regular meeting of March 19

Sophia Ramierz, Ellen Cohen and August Ambrose of the Friday Harbor High School Eco Club presented a report on club activities. The club provides education and outreach to the high school and the elementary school. For the past few years, they have gone to Olympia to advocate for environmental bills and speak with our district legislators. One member maintains the Marketplace plastic bag recycling program as a volunteer with the San Juan County Department of Environmental Stewardship.

Julie Green from the Friday Harbor Arts Commission requested Council support for a new poetry project. The Council approved $5,900 from the Municipal Art Fund and Lodging Tax Fund to produce the third Friday Harbor Poetry Contest, Poetry Gardens and Booklet. The Public Works director reported that the Wastewater Utility Camera cannot see to the end of all the main lines. The Council approved the purchase of a new camera. Council member Starr attended her first San Juan County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting. The private sewer system that was installed for the Home Trust Sunrise property is gradually failing. This failing system has halted future development on the neighboring Buck Property.

Council member Steve Hushebeck reported the San Juan Chamber of Commerce is working on plans for the Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks. Council member Geffen reported on the San Juan County Board of Health. Mt. Baker Planned Parenthood provides clinic services on San Juan Island. To cut costs, they are seeking local health care providers to join the Mount Baker team for local services. A former Board of Health member is forming “Grandparents for Vaccines” for grandparents to share with today’s parents their experiences facing public health issues with few or no vaccines.

Town Administrator Denice Kulseth announced that Town Clerk Jennifer Krembs was awarded the 2026 Trailblazer Award by the Washington Municipal Clerks Association. Kulseth praised her work on digitalizing Town records, updating the website and increasing public records requests’ compliance.

Mayor Evan Perrollaz announced that the Council will address the Finnigan Ridge issue at the next meeting and that committee reports will be made quarterly rather than monthly. April 1 at 9 a.m. is the Town Council and San Juan County joint meeting.

Recording of Town Council meetings can be viewed from this site: https://www.fridayharbor.org/2202/Agenda-Meetings-and-Video.

San Juan County Council regular meeting of March 24

Deputy County Manager Jessica Hudson made a presentation on the Wildlife Protection Working Groups’ discussions and recommendations. This group was formed because residents sought County intervention to address human interference with wildlife, especially foxes on San Juan Island.

The group has been meeting to find ways to respond with unified, sustainable options to prevent harmful incidents through education, training, messaging and a possible local ordinance. They submitted a proposed ordinance draft to the Prosecutor’s Office and are finalizing a list of recommendations. A public hearing is scheduled for April 21.

Public Works has problems with the Park/Ride area at the Orcas ferry landing with the removal of abandoned vehicles from the site at County expense. There is a complex array of problems, including how the free parking area is being used and how to enforce rules.

The Council discussed an update from Public Works about repairs needed for Madrona Point Dock (Eastsound Marine failure), a critical dock for day use, visitors, tribal members and boat access to Eastsound. The dock has been out of service for 18 months; plans have been submitted for permits to replace the failed pilings. This dock, and others, will need ongoing attention, replacements and repairs. The 12-14 docks maintained by Public Works (average age 30-plus years) will continue to present funding challenges. Further discussion will include the necessary prioritizing of projects, as well as how to access other revenue sources.

In this legislative session, there was disappointment that more was not done to address the ferry problem. One-third of Washington counties have ferries. Funding for additional (possibly five or six) boats was voted down in the transportation budget, leaving only two or three boats to be built over the next three to five years. The aging fleet will need to run longer than the 30 years recommended, perhaps twice as long. While six boats should be retired during the next five years, only two or three boats will be added to the fleet, likely restoring the fleet to the current number by 2040. To address current ferry service issues, Council members and the Council lobbyist worked hard to try to pass the Mosquito Fleet Act for passenger-only ferry options, yet that bill failed to pass in the Senate. Legislative District 40 representatives may be invited to San Juan County to discuss local concerns. A contract to improve the ferry reservations system has been canceled. Council members proposed that the Washington Administrative Code on Reservations be changed. A County Ferry Caucus of elected representatives from 13 counties has been formed to interface with state and federal ferry caucuses. The County Ferry Caucus will meet monthly to formalize a mission and strategize how to have a strong collective voice for building reliable marine transportation.

SJC Public Hospital District #1 regular Board Meeting of March 25

EMS 1-5 year Work Session: Assistant Chief Bishop noted that the medical program director has submitted protocol revisions for state approval. There will be continued submission of cardiac arrest data to the CARES registry, as well as submission of data on heart attack and stroke care for the AHA Mission Lifeline EMS Award.

EMS plans EMT courses every two to three years. Robin De La Zerda is working toward senior EMT instructor status. EMS provides training for multiple organizations. There will be imminent realignment and addition of the administrative roles of the chief administrator, administrative captain and command staff.

Plans are underway for station expansion and upgrades to house a third ambulance. The third ambulance has been kept outside for years because the station is built for only two ambulances. Upgraded living quarters are also needed because the station was not originally designed for full-time use for on-call personnel. The PHD plans to purchase a new ambulance this year.

The district faces the potential for losing half of the paramedic staff in the next three years due to retirement and contract expiration, and is making plans for replacing paramedics through training options and outside lateral hiring. A new IAFF Union Collective Bargaining Agreement needs execution in 2029. PHD Superintendent Nathan Butler reported that financials are in good shape. EMS had record calls for February. The Peace Health subsidy payment is coming up, and talks are ongoing for an adjustment in payment to align with the biannual levy income. Planned Parenthood will make a presentation next month, per their subsidy agreement. The PHD five-year planning needs more work, with EMS building plan and the Village expansion.

Tina Levasheff, director of Village at the Harbor, reported hiring a new assistant executive director who will start in June. Occupancy rates are high, with only two vacancies. The Village passed the fire marshal inspection. Staff visited Skagit County area care facilities, which receive our referrals for our residents needing a higher level of care.

Perrollaz, Village at Home and the PHD deputy superintendent reported that home care services in February had 22 clients and 17 caregivers (most are part-time). Medicaid billing is coming along. The Village at the Harbor will seek bids for electric vehicle chargers and a new roof.