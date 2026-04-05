Vegetable gardening workshop with Dr. Carol Miles set for April 11

Submitted by San Juan County.

The WSU Extension San Juan County Master Gardeners invite the community to kick off the 2026 gardening season at a special Vegetable Gardening Workshop with Dr. Carol Miles on Saturday, April 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marie Boe Building at the San Juan County Fairgrounds. The event is free and open to the public.

Miles, a leading vegetable crop expert and professor of horticulture at Washington State University, will offer practical, region-specific guidance for successfully growing vegetables in the San Juan Islands. Her presentation will cover site selection, fencing considerations, planting techniques and strategies tailored to the unique microclimates found across the islands.

During the event, San Juan County Master Gardeners will be available to answer attendees’ specific gardening questions, from soil challenges to pest troubleshooting. Participants will also learn how to access year-round Master Gardener resources, including diagnostic clinics, educational workshops and gardening support available throughout the growing season.

About Dr. Carol Miles

Miles is a professor in the Department of Horticulture at Washington State University and is based at the Mount Vernon Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center. As WSU’s horticulture specialist, she focuses on vegetable crop production, cider apple systems, sustainable cropping practices, alternative crops and organic production. Her current research includes sweet potato production for northern climates, tea propagation and the use of soil‑biodegradable plastic mulch in fruit and vegetable systems. Miles holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in vegetable crops from Cornell University.

For more information, visit or contact the WSU Extension San Juan County Master Gardener Program at mg.sanjuancounty@wsu.edu.