Music, laughs and dogs at No Kings

Spirits were jovial on March 28 as approximately 1,000 islanders turned out to participate in the national No Kings event, sponsored by Indivisible San Juan Island.

“We feel comfortable saying approximately 1,000 people. It felt like more, because people came and went in so many directions. Not everyone walked. But it was a fabulous turnout nonetheless,” Indivisible member Debbie Fincher told the Journal afterward.

Community members began gathering at noon on the Courthouse lawn. Local musicians, including Trinity Ash, set the tone, and several speakers addressed the crowd

Two of the speakers were local indigenous women, ZIȻOT Christine Bloomfield and Rebecca French Feld. The two did not represent any organization, but as matriarchs of STOLȻEȽ (San Juan), as women whose presence reflects generations of knowledge, responsibility and lived connection to this place. In Coast Salish understanding, matriarchs are not symbolic figures. They are anchors of family, holders of memory and guides for how we move forward in a good way. Their authority does not come from appointment or title, but from relationship to land, to people and to those who came before.

“Among the many careers that I’ve had in my life, I’m retired now, was a human resources director for Puyallup Tribal Health, which is an Indian Health Services clinic,” Bloomfield began. “I would hire doctors, nurses, dentists, those kinds of things. Being retired, I still look at want ads.” She continued saying that kings are not wanted in the United States; however, she wanted to see what the requirements were for a king. “They must be 79 or older. Check. They must be of ill health. Check. They must have mental health problems. Check.”

Attendees roared with laughter, joining in with the requirements.

French Feld spoke next, reminding the audience of the power of Thunderbird.

“Thunderbird brings out all the birds and helps you wake up; it’s time to refresh and renew. Thunderbird is powerful; he brings truth and light,” Feld told the audience, adding that while Thunderbird can be scary, being scared is powerful. “We are living in a time of fear. Don’t be afraid … Look forward to the thunderbird, look forward to the renewal of the earth.”

She encouraged demonstrators not to be afraid because they have nothing to hide, they are not lying or stealing. Instead, she urged them to speak loudly, with power.

One of the volunteers held a clicker to attempt to get an accurate crowd count as the march began. Demonstrators walked down Second Street and looped up Spring Street before returning to the Courthouse.

Passers by honked and waved in support, though more than one person drove by with Trump flags on their cars blasting Village People’s “YMCA.”

“One of the many reasons, and the most important one, is that if I don’t show up, stand up, and resist, who will? I feel each of us has a responsibility to ourselves, neighbors, and our future generations. to fight this regime and stop the systematic disruption of our American values,” Indivisible member Darlene Hampton explained to the Journal why she has returned event after event.

Fincher commented on new participants, “We saw many new faces in the crowd. People are feeling disillusioned with our government and their empty promises and bald-faced lies.”

Events like No Kings make the community stronger, she added, “We are reminded we are not alone. People brought joy with their creative signs, and some even brought their dogs sporting a message board! We can’t let this regime steal our joy.”