SJC Department of Environmental Stewardship hosts 2026 hazardous waste roundup events across the islands

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Department of Environmental Stewardship is hosting a series of hazardous waste roundup collection events this spring and summer, giving island residents and businesses the chance to legally and responsibly dispose of poisonous, flammable, corrosive or otherwise hazardous materials.

Proper disposal protects community health, keeps harmful chemicals out of local drinking water and safeguards the workers who handle these materials.

“Hazardous materials including pesticides, chemicals, and batteries, have no place in household garbage,” said Katie Fleming, Solid Waste program coordinator, San Juan County Department of Environmental Stewardship. “When these items end up in the regular trash, they can make their way onto our ferries, where a spill or fire could put passengers, crew, and our marine environment at serious risk. These round-up events give households a safe, free, and easy alternative. Please take advantage of them.”

2026 collection event schedule:

Lopez Island: Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lopez Solid Waste Disposal District, 2419 Fisherman Bay Road.

San Juan Island: Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Juan Transfer Station, 212 Sutton Road.

Orcas Island: Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orcas Recycling Services, 3398 Orcas Road. Please note that this event is only for households, and fuel and paint will not be accepted. A second Orcas event on Oct. 3 will accept waste from pre-registered businesses and fuel. Paint may be dropped off during regular transfer station business hours.

Businesses from all islands must register in advance by April 24 by contacting Katie Fleming at katief@sanjuancountywa.gov or 360-762-5821. San Juan Island businesses have a dedicated event on Friday, May 15. There is a charge for businesses that will be determined after registering.

These events are free for households and open to all San Juan County residents. For a full list of accepted materials and more information, visit https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/1491/Hazardous-Waste-Disposal.

Contact: Katie Fleming, Solid Waste program coordinator, katief@sanjuancountywa.gov, 360-762-5821.