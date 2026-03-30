Something strange, and it don’t look good …who ya gonna call? MyCoast!

Submitted by San Juan County.

Marine debris like fishing gear, floats, docks, parts of vessels, creosote waste and microplastics wash up on our islands’ beaches. If it’s on your property, you’ll likely dispose of it responsibly on your own. If it is on public property, San Juan County’s Environmental Stewardship Department assists with removal and disposal. But if it’s something too big or toxic like creosote, or if it’s on someone else’s beach, who do you call for help?

Report marine debris using MyCoast

MyCoast is an application and website that allows you to report marine debris, creosote, abandoned boats and extreme weather events directly to Department of Natural Resources program staff who then coordinate the appropriate response with partners. Downloading the app on your phone allows you to report observations quickly and easily anytime, anywhere, from your boat, ferry or shore.

The County’s Environmental Stewardship Department partners with MyCoast to receive up-to-date information. MyCoast also partners with the Department of Natural Resources, Samish Indian Nation’s Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Geological Society, Washington Sea Grant, the Northwest Straits Initiative and Snohomish County.

Local debris removal resources

The County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship manages both the Solid Waste and Marine programs. These programs utilize the Community Litter Fund and the Derelict Vessel Program to fund the disposal of marine debris. In addition, the department coordinates with regional partners to expedite the removal of large debris from private property and state aquatic lands.

In San Juan County, you can report marine debris in multiple ways:

• Directly to the Department of Environmental Stewardship: 360-370-0599.

• Through the Derelict Vessel Hotline: 360-370-0555.

• Through the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line: 360 378-4151.

Twice a year, the County’s Environmental Stewardship Department helps coordinate Great Island CleanUp events, and the Plastic Free Salish Sea collective conducts regular beach cleanups.

State debris removal resources

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ Marine Debris Removal Program and the Samish Indian Nation’s Department of Natural Resources work together to survey and remove defused creosote-treated wood and other marine debris like docks, floats, nets and crab pots from Samish traditional territories and the San Juan Islands. This joint program is the sole agency resource for the removal of marine debris that accumulates on sensitive nearshore habitats in our area. In spring, April through June, teams are reviewing reports and surveying the area, and in the summer months, June through September, they are out removing logs and debris via vessels. But first, they need to know where the debris is. That’s why reporting debris via MyCoast or via the phone numbers listed above is so helpful!

What about oil spills and derelict vessels?

Report any oil spill: If this is an active emergency with fire or risk of explosion, or an actively occurring spill, call 911 immediately! Other resources include:

• Call the WA Emergency Management Division: 800-OILS-911.

• Call the US Coast Guard National Response Center: 800-424-8802.

San Juan County Dispatch, the County Department of Emergency Management and the Islands Oil Spill Association will be notified when you have reported it to the above agencies.

Report a vessel: If the vessel is in danger of sinking, in the process of sinking or releasing pollutants into the water, call 911 immediately! If a vessel shows signs of neglect but is not an imminent threat to persons, property or the environment, contact the Derelict Vessel Program at 360-370-0555 or dvprogram@sanjuancountywa.gov.