LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Friday Harbor Port Commission’s regular meeting of March 13

A motion was passed to approve the reassignment of the lease on Hangar K6A from Gossom to Howard.

The new lease for the Oystertale Restaurant was approved. The Commission thanked Kyle Gropp for all of the work he and his staff put in.

The Port is planning a Special Cannery Meeting/Charette to involve the public in the planning for the future of the facilities. The Port is soliciting ideas from the public on its website and planning a future public event to garner community interest for early June this year. Participants suggested that the meeting include materials from the Port and informal discussions for public input. Consideration will be given to all ideas, although some may not be feasible due to zoning, septic systems and water availability. Tours of the property could be arranged for interested parties. The goal is to address safety concerns, create a general plan and align zoning with intended public use by early 2027. Details will be publicized to the community.

Gropp updated the Commission on the solar canopy project, reporting that permits have been secured, materials have been delivered and the area is now fenced off in readiness to start construction.

The Port will try to get the second half of the million-dollar funding from the Port Infrastructure Development Program for next year.

The Marine Resources Committee has communicated that there are ongoing problems with mooring balls. Having a presence at the County Fair would give the Port the opportunity to showcase its initiatives and the MRC and their stewardship efforts.

The Food Bank and Food Hub approached the Port and have expressed a need for freezer space. The Port is willing to partner but cannot provide free space. Areas such as Jensen’s or the shipyards are dedicated to maritime and marine industries, making them unsuitable for a freezer. Airport property is unsuitable as hangars are reserved for aeronautical uses and federal assurances. Public safety prohibits access and driving onto the airport.

San Juan County Board of Health regular meeting of March 18

The Accountable Communities of Health search for a CEO is ongoing. Behavioral Health Services Organization: receipt of over 2,800 questions on HB 1813, causing a resource drain. Public comment: Dr. Dale Heisinger, former BOH member, submitted a letter representing “Grandparents for Vaccinations.”

Budget cuts: Director of SJC H&CS explained that HB 6129 to fix the Vape Tax did not pass, creating a shortfall of $3.6 million to the Foundational Public Health Services account; that means clawing back funds already budgeted. A remaining $2.2 million must be identified and repaid by June. Fiscal year 2027 requires an additional $200,000 cut, on top of a previous 12% reduction implemented in 2025.

Health and Community Services Impact Report: SJC H&CS presented an impact report highlighting 2025 accomplishments. The 2025 budget cuts consolidated and redistributed program oversight across the department’s management teams. The new departments are administration (affordable housing, communications, emergency preparedness); disease prevention and environmental health, healthy communities (dental, nutrition, social work, WIC); and human services (behavioral health, senior services). Notable achievements: expanded Early Childhood Education Assistance Program; new behavioral health programs; clinics for immunization, TB, reproductive health; food and nutrition programs; dental care; funding for affordable housing. See the full report and metrics at https://sanjuancowa.portal.civicclerk.com/event/3404/files/agenda/5925.

Whatcom Council on Aging – Meals on Wheels and More program presentation: This program is a partnership between WCOA, SJC H&CS, and local senior centers. SJC H&CS provides $100,000. The goal is to reduce food insecurity, improve health and well-being, and promote independent living. The Senior Community Meal offers in-person lunches twice a week at Lopez, San Juan and Orcas senior centers. Meals provided in the last year: Friday Harbor 6,628, Lopez 3,186 and Orcas 6,239. Home-delivered meals and social visits provided to homebound seniors: Friday Harbor 10,211; Orcas 9,421; and Lopez 2,142. Impact: Survey results showed improved/maintained health (93%), promoted independent living (83%), provided regular social contact (77%), reduced loneliness (75%) and served as the main meal of the day (75%).

Update on the Community Health Improvement Planning process and the Community Health Network: The 2023 CHA identified mental health, housing and access to health care as top needs.

Transportation, economic and workforce infrastructure emerged as significant themes. The youth CHA identified limited access to prenatal/obstetric care and child care shortages. For middle/high school, top needs were mental health support/education, reproductive health education/care access, and help with technology/social media. Young adults identified financial/life skills and concerns about substance use/access. The department prioritized four focus areas for the CHIP: mental health, housing, access to care and reproductive health.

Community Health Network Initiative: The Orcas Island Healthcare District received ACH funding to establish a CHN to address public health, hospital districts and resource centers. The CHN aims to organize communitywide health network efforts. The two initiatives are seen as complementary, with the CHN supporting the CHIP priorities through community convening and focusing on access to care. Relationship between CHIP and CHN: The CHIP focuses on specific priorities (mental health, housing, reproductive health) with existing funding and capacity. CHN identified access to care as a dedicated focus. The next meeting is April 6.